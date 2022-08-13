Police seize clothing, firearms and ammunition allegedly linked to Nomad bikie gang in the Hunter

Police have seized pistols, rifles, a machete and bikie clothing as part of investigations into public place shootings in the Hunter allegedly involving the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers formed Strike Force Undola after two incidents earlier this year.

On March 8, police found a 24-year-old woman seriously injured at her home in Edgeworth after a home invasion and four weeks later, a 27-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the right leg after a public place shooting at a carpark on Arnott Street at Edgeworth.

Both the man and woman were taken to hospital but have since been released.

As part of ongoing investigations detectives executed a search warrant at a storage facility in Cardiff on Thursday.

During the search it will be alleged police located Luger pistol, parts for a SKS semi-automatic rifle and a pump action shot gun, two thirty round magazines and a machete.

Officers also conducted a vehicle stop at Blackalls Park where clothing associated with the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang was seized along with two ammunition boxes containing a large amount of ammunition.

Inquiries are continuing.