New measures to manage varroa mite spread heading into spring

With nearly 100 varroa mite infested premises in NSW, the State government is implementing new measures to control the spread ahead of spring.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries Biosecurity department identified three more properties on Friday at Salt Ash, Mayfield East and Beresfield bringing the total number to 97 infected premises – the majority in the Hunter region.

All of the new cases can be linked to previous hives or the movement of others.

Bees typically swarm during the warmer months to establish new colonies so the state government is urging everyone to keep an eye out at your home wherever you live for feral hives in walls or chimneys.

Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said people need to be prepared as we head into spring to prevent the mite from spreading.

“Bees typically swarm during warmer months as a way of establishing new colonies, so we’re reminding people to be aware that these swarms can become feral or unmanaged in places like chimneys or walls of houses over many years,” Dugald Saunders said.

“Reporting these swarms and colonies is really important so we’re asking members of the public who find any to exercise caution and contact the Department of Primary Industries (DPI), so they can take targeted action to remove them.”

“A plan has been developed to manage feral colonies, which includes euthanising colonies in the eradication zones.”

“Only beekeepers, pest controllers and people experienced in handling and euthanising honeybees should attempt to eradicate a hive or swarming colony.”

Everyone is being encouraged to report the colonies they find, not take care of it themselves.

If you come across a feral bee colony, contact DPI’s Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881 (9am to 5pm, seven days a week).

For more information on the Varroa mite emergency response, visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa