Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle at Rathmines

Emergency Services have rushed to the scene of a tragedy on Monday afternoon, after a child was hit by a vehicle at Rathmines.

NSW Ambulance crews attended the incident on Rosemary Row, just before 2:30pm and began treating the toddler, however they died at the scene.

Lake Macquarie Police attended and have began inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A 38-year-old male driver has been taken to the John Hunter Hospital for mandatory testing.

A police spokesperson says report will be prepared for the coroner.