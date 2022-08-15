Man off to court on drug and police pursuit charges after allegedly fleeing car accident

A man is off to court on drug and police pursuit charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident at Cessnock.

Police from the Transport Command were walking through Killingworth on Saturday following reports a man had fled from the scene of a single vehicle accident.

A 24-year-old man was stopped after admitting he was involved in an accident, but as police started to question him further he attempted to make a run for it.

After a short foot pursuit the man was arrested.

Police searched the man and allegedly found 481.05 grams of cannabis, 95 Xanax tablets, 17 suboxone films, 4 Oxycodone tablets and 9.24grams of an unknown powder substance on his person.

The man was arrested and taken to Toronto Police Station where he was charged with supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug, three counts of possess prescribed restricted substance and fail to supply driver details in MVA. Police say further charges are likely to be laid pending the result of the white powder substance.

The 24-year-old’s bail was refused and he will appear before Newcastle Local Court later this month.