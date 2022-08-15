Woman stabbed in chest at Woodberry

A woman has been stabbed in the chest at Woodberry this morning.

The 39-year-old woman suffered stab wounds to her upper body on Segenhoe Street at about 10am.

NSW Ambulance say they sent out three road crews, following reports of the incident.

The patient were assisted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care team, who then airlifted her to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.

NSW Police say a 37-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and has been taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and is assisting with inquiries.

The victim and the alleged offender were known to each other.

A crime scene was established and investigations are continuing.