Controversial Pep11 gas project back in the spotlight

The controversial Pep11 offshore gas project is back in the spotlight.

Asset Energy, the company behind the project, has gone to the Federal Court after revelations over the weekend former Prime Minister Scott Morrison used extraordinary ministerial powers to block the controversial exploration licence.

Reports are that Mr Morrison was sworn in as joint minister for several portfolios including the Resources portfolio – Keith Pitt was the Minister for that portfolio at the time – giving him the power to make portfolio-related decisions unbeknownst to Keith Pitt at the time.

Asset Energy is lobbying the current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the NSW Government to overturn the decision which they allegedly said in June was “infected by actual bias”.

Federal Court documents went on to say that Asset Energy was “denied procedural fairness”.

Asset Energy believed their project would supply at least 20 years worth of gas for NSW and deliver to the domestic market within two years of completing its well off the coast.

Also Advent Energy, the company made one announcement to the Australian Stock Exchange yesterday to say their securities would be placed in a trading halt until tomorrow pending an announcement.

The Greens say the current government should agree to a vote to stop the project.