Singleton Council ready to get on with the job

Singleton Council’s General Manager says he’s looking forward to getting on with the job, after a tumultuous six months, involving two elections.

Locals were forced back to the polls at the end of July this year, after a glitch in the online voting system caused errors in the December 2021 poll.

The Supreme Court ultimately threw out the result due to the incident, saying the result could have been different had the missed votes been counted.

This week the declaration of polls took place and from it, nine councillors were officially elected.

Godfrey Adamthwaite (Independent), Mel McLaughlin (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers), Sarah Johnstone (Labor), Sue George (Independent), Dan Thompson (Independent), Tony McNamara (Independent), Tony Jarrett (Labor), Val Scott (Independent) and Hollee Jenkins (Independent) will all be joining Mayor Sue Moore at council chambers, as the newly elected representatives.

General Manager Jason Linnane says it’s not been an easy situation for anyone.

“Especially all of our candidates who ran outstanding campaigns in challenging circumstances, and our residents who turned out to vote in yet another election.

“However, Council respects the decision of the Supreme Court and the protection of democracy.

“I reinforce again the judgement of the Court that there was no failing or misconduct on the part of Council or the candidates that brought these proceedings,” Mr Linnane said.

The first meeting of the newly elected council will be held on Tuesday 30 August.

Image: Singleton Council.