Woman charged over alleged stabbing at Woodberry

A woman has been charged overnight following an alleged stabbing at Woodberry yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Segenhoe Street at about 10am and when police arrived they found a 39-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to the John Hunter Hospital and remains in a serious condition.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers established a crime scene and an investigation. They arrested a 37-year-old woman at the scene and she was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.

She was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The woman refused bail to appear at Maitland Local Court today. Police will allege in court the two women are known to each other.

Investigations are ongoing, with anyone with information which could assist detectives urged to contact local police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000