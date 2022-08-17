Side Track Opens To Traffic After Broke Road Washed Away

The damage to Broke Road after the July flood event

Traffic is now flowing alongside Broke Road with a temporary fix in place after the stretch was decimated in last months floods.

The route between Pokolbin and Broke was all but washed away in the devastating natural disaster.

When the flood waters receded and recovery efforts began, Singleton Council was forced to think outside the box on a solution to get traffic flowing again, after supply issues threw up a 40-week road block on permanent repairs.

Instead a single lane side track around the damage was constructed on private land, which officially opened to vehicles under 4.5 tonnes today.

School buses and emergency vehicles weighing more than the load limit will still be given access to the route, which is being controlled by traffic lights.