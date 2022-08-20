Jets Lock In Davis For 10th Season In Newcastle

The Newcastle Jets will retain skipper Cassidy Davis for a 10th season.

She has notched up an impressive 111 consecutive games for the club, a league record across both the A-League Men’s and Women’s competitions.

A mainstay in the Jets women’s side since 2013, the versatile midfielder is gearing up for the new season, which kicks off in November, with a stint in the Northern NSW National Premier Leagues Women.

The 28-year-old has been running out for Warners Bay chipping in 20 goals for the side so far and helping them rise to the top of the table.

Davis is thrilled to be returning to Newcastle for another season in the country’s top-tier football tournament.

“It’s a real honour to continue to represent this club and our incredible members and fans. This will be my 10th year at the Jets and as a local Newcastle girl, I am proud to call this my home,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into training and working with Ash, the coaching staff and players and I am excited for what this team can achieve this season.”

Newcastle Jets Manager Ash Wilson is just as delighted to have Davis re-sign.

“I’m happy to be able to lock Cass in for her 10th season. She is someone who has shown consistency and commitment and is a smart player with technical quality and vision,” she said.

“She will be an integral part of the way we want to play and what we want to achieve both on and off the pitch. She has been around for what seems like forever but there is still even more potential to unlock with her and she is motivated by this, which makes her so good to work with and an example to others.”