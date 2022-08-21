Man Fronts Court Over Alleged Hunter Valley Crime Spree

A man has been arrested by police after an alleged crime spree across the Hunter Valley.

Officers went looking for the wanted man on Thursday afternoon and following extensive inquiries were pointed in the direction of Abermain.

They descended on a Grafton Street address, setting up a perimeter to make sure the man could not escape, before raiding the home.

Inside they found the man hiding inside a wardrobe.

The 27-year-old was arrested and charged over alleged aggravated break and enters and thefts, damaging property with fire, as well as driving and drug offences.

He has racked up a total of 54 counts so far, with investigations into further offences still ongoing.

He appeared at Cessnock Local Court yesterday where the matter was adjourned to September 14.