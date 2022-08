Hunter Valley Police District officers are asking for the public’s help to find Olivia who has been missing for several days.

16-year-old Olivia Armstrong hasn’t been seen by her family since Sunday evening, 21st August 2022 at her family home.

Police say Olivia could be in the Metford or Waratah area.

Anyone with information as to her current whereabouts contact Singleton Police Station 6578 7499 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000