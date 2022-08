Police are on the hunt for two men who allegedly held up a Mayfield bottle shop at knifepoint last night.

At about 10:45pm police say two men, armed with knives, went to the Mayfield Hotel and threatened the bottle shop attendant.

The men were handed goods and fled the scene.

Thankfully the employee was uninjured.

Police are trying to find the men, if you know anything get in touch with local police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

More to come.