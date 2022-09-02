Three men in court after allegedly assaulting an elderly man and threatening a woman with a knife at Lake Macquarie

An elderly man was allegedly assaulted and a young woman threatened with a knife at Lake Macquarie yesterday.

Police received reports about three males allegedly attempting to steal a car at about 6am at a service station at Valentine on Macquarie Road before assaulting a 72-year-old man.

A short time later, police received reports of an alleged aggravated break and enter on Violet Town Road, Tingira Heights where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened by three unknown males – one armed with a knife – before she was able to flee the home.

Following inquiries Lake Macquarie Police District officers attempted to stop a car at about 9am at Mount Hutton that they believed had been stolen from Marks Point earlier that day.

After a short foot pursuit, two men – aged 25 and 44 – were arrested.

The men were taken to Belmont Police Station, where they were each charged with two counts of steal motor vehicle, aggravated assault with intent to rob, agg B&E & commit serious indictable offence-armed, and agg B&E dwelling etc in company intend steal more than $60K.

A third man, a 31-year-old, was arrested at about 4:45pm in Eleebana.

He was taken to Belmont Police Station, where he was charged with larceny value more than $2000, enter inclosed land not presc premises without lawful excuse, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (not motor vehicle), goods suspected stolen in/on premises (motor vehicle), and custody of knife in public place.

All three men were refused bail to appear at Belmont Local Court today.