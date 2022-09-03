Four Nabbed Following Merewether Heights Car Thefts

Four people have been arrested over a spate of alleged vehicle thefts in Newcastle this week.

Police say a number of Merewether Heights homes were the target of break-ins early on Tuesday morning where car keys were taken and used to steal three vehicles.

Efforts to track down the stolen cars led officers all the way to the Central Coast where a pair of them were located, while a third was found at Hamilton South.

Despite a failed bid to escape police, the alleged offenders were arrested on the Central Coast and will face court at a later date.