Fears For Missing Woman Last Seen At Maitland

There are fears today for missing woman Stephanie Norman, who was last seen in Maitland with police now calling on the public for information.

The 41-year-old – who also goes by Stephanie MacPherson – was reported missing to police by family members yesterday, after being unable to contact her for days.

Inquiries have since established that Stephanie spoke with a friend by phone on Wednesday 31 August 2022 and may have been in the Terrigal area at the time.

Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare as she lives with a number of health conditions.

Stephanie is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall and of a thin build, and has sandy brown long coloured hair. It is not known what she was last wearing.

She maybe driving a silver Hyundai i40 sedan bearing registration BU18VL or a black Holden Barina hatchback bearing registration CU28SX

Stephanie is known to frequent the Maitland, Terrigal and Wyong areas.

Anyone with information about Stephanie’s whereabouts is urged to contact Gosford Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.