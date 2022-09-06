The Cali say they will hang more Aussie flags on their roof in their fight against Singleton Council

The Caledonian Hotel in Singleton is back in the headlines over the Australian flag they have emblazoned on their roof.

The flag has been on the roof of the hotel all year, but Singleton Council received a complaint about the flag from a member of the public back in February.

Council got in touch with the hotel’s owner in April to tell them the flag had to be taken down as they didn’t have development consent to put the flag on the heritage-listed building.

Known to locals as ‘The Cali’, the pub made national headlines during the height of COVID-19 rules in the Hunter with their anti-authoritarian stance that led to them being nicknamed ‘The Freedom Pub’ letting patrons in who were unvaccinated and not taking up any of the rules NSW Health authorities set down.

The owners have now received more contact from Council posting on their Facebook page they have a registered letter from Council giving them 28 days to remove the flag from the roof or a “demolition order will be issued”.

Singleton Council General Manager Jason Linnane said in a statement they commenced initial compliance action in February.

“The compliance action relates to an unauthorised structure that has been installed on a heritage-listed building.

“The installation of structures on a heritage listed building requires development consent in accordance with clause 5.10 the Singleton Local Environmental Plan 2013. Council has, in August 2022, issued a further order of compliance under Division 9.37 of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 as a Development Application should have been lodged as a modification to a listed local heritage item.

Council encourages the owners to engage with council to resolve the matter.”

The hotel could face a fine of up to $500,000 if they don’t work with Council, but other avenues will be explored first.

Management has taken to social media saying “if they force us to remove the flag without corresponding you will see more flags hanging off this pub than anyone can imagine”.