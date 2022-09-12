Maitland Pickers victorious in Newcastle Rugby League grand final

The Maitland Pickers produced an outstanding performance at McDonald Jones Stadium yesterday afternoon to win their first Newcastle Rugby League Premiership in over a decade.

The Pickers were victorious over the Macquarie Scorpions 40-4.

Maitland led 14-4 at half-time with Brock Lamb scoring 20 of the teams total.

The Pickers have been working hard to make it this far in the competition winning a state Presidents Cup and the Newcastle Rugby League minor premiership amid the last two pandemic affected seasons.

Macquarie had two players sin binned, one in each half, Royce Geoffrey and Liam Higgins and there were several scuffles on the field throughout the game.

Maitland were dominant though and stayed strong throughout the game to take the win.

Pickers prop Jayden Butterfield was named man of the match yesterday after scoring a try and putting in a strong defensive effort in the middle.

It’s been a big weekend for Butterfield who also became a father for the first time on Saturday night with he and his partner welcoming a baby boy.

