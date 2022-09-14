Fire destroys City United Cricket Club storage shed

City United Cricket Club has been left devastated after a fire tore through their Maitland Park storage shed.

The club says all of it’s curating equipment, junior kits, clothing and covers have been destroyed as a result.

In a post to social media, the club says it believes the fire was deliberately lit between 5am and 5:30am in the early hours of Tuesday morning,

They’re asking for anyone with information to get in touch with Maitland Police.

Fire and Rescue NSW have confirmed they attended the scene and investigations into the cause are still ongoing.

Image: City United Cricket Club.