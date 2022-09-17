Melville Ford Bridge closes again

As the saying goes, one door closes and another opens.

Maitland City Council have advised that Melville Ford Bridge has closed again due to high river levels, caused by a dumping of rain further up the valley.

It had just re-opened on Thursday, after being closed to traffic since JULY due to the disastrous floods that hit the region.

In other positive news,

The Mount Vincent Waste Management Centre has re-opened just in time for the weekend and it will be operating as usual.

It was forced to close on Monday due to fire on the tip face, and had been closed for days as it continued to smoke and cause headaches or authorities.