Senior State Titles To Put Upgraded Maitland Park Netball Courts To The Test In 2023

Maitland has won hosting rights for 2023 Netball NSW Senior State Titles in a coup for the region.

For the first time in six years, thousands of netballers from across NSW will converge on Maitland Park over the June long weekend for the competition.

From Saturday 10 June to Monday 12 June, Maitland will host hundreds of matches across the Opens Division 1, and U17 and U15 Divisions 1 & 2. Newcastle will play host to remaining divisions.

It’s a big payoff following an estimated $3-million upgrade to the facilities undertaken by Council, Maitland Netball Association and the state government, which included construction of a brand new amenities block and the resurfacing and floodlighting of 32 courts in a bid to draw in major sporting events.

“Netball has one of the highest participation rates of any sport in Maitland, and to attract some of the state’s best to our city for a weekend is exciting for so many people across the district,” Mayor Philip Penfold said.

“Bringing this tournament to town shows our desire as a city to bid for and attract significant national and regional events to Maitland, and I know that many of our local businesses will be looking forward to the traffic over a holiday weekend.”

Tim Fava, Executive General Manager of Community & Pathways at Netball NSW, said he was looking forward to a wonderful weekend for participants and supporters alike.

“Maitland Netball Association, who last year celebrated their 75th anniversary, have been stalwarts of our game in regional NSW for decades and it is fitting that they’ve been awarded hosting rights alongside Newcastle,’ Mr Fava said.

“It is very important that we, as an organisation, make the continued effort to bring events like our State Titles to regional areas as often as we can.”

“On top of this, Maitland and the wider Hunter Region is one of the most beautiful parts of Australia and I encourage everyone attending the Senior State Titles to make the most of their trip and experience everything it has to offer.”