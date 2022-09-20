Two more signings confirmed for the Newcastle Jets A-League Women

The Newcastle Jets A-League Women have resigned their attacking midfielder Lucy Johnson and added a young fullback to the side ahead of the 2022/23 season.

23-year-old Johnson made her debut with the Jets last season featuring in 13 matches across the campaign.

Coach Ash Wilson is excited to have Lucy resign after a promising season.

“She is a player who plays with passion and commitment and has much potential. She is cleaver and creative and likes to contribute to attacking movements which suits the way we want to play.

“Lucy is also a versatile midfielder which gives us flexibility in what we want to do. I’m keen to see the confidence Lucy will grow with after last season and look forward to the impact she will have in this team,” she said.

Lucy said she is delighted to have re-signed with the Jets for the coming season.

“I’m excited to have re-signed with the Jets for the upcoming season. I think we can build on the previous season and see some quality results come our way. I’m eager to get started with the girls and coaching staff in pre-season to ultimately contribute to a fantastic season ahead.”

The young fullback signed to the side is Chloe Walandouw who has progressed through the Jets Academy Program to made her debut.

Walandouw has represented every age group and wears the Newcastle Jets badge with pride. Chloe is a regular member of the under 17 National team who were recently crowned champions of the 2022 AFF Under 17 Tournament.

Coach Ash said she loves a challenge and thrives in 1 v 1 situation.

Walandouw said she is excited to be linking up with the Women’s side in her first season in the A-League.

“After coming through the Jets Academy Program I am looking forward to taking the next step in my football journey. I’m excited to become a part of the A-League environment and I’m wanting to challenge myself. I’m grateful for the opportunity and want to learn as much as possible from it,” she said.