Green P Plater Caught Drink Driving At Merewether

In the midst of a double demerits blitz over the weekend, police have nabbed a woman allegedly caught drink driving at Merewether.

General duties officers pulled a car over on Glebe Road around 2.40am on Saturday 24th September.

They say they carried out a roadside breath test on the 26-year-old woman behind the wheel which came back positive.

The Green P plater was arrested and taken back to Newcastle Police Station where on a subsequent breath analysis she blew 0.144

She was issued with a court attendance notice and will front Newcastle Local Court for mid-range drink driving offences in October.