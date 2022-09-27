Pressure growing on state government to fix Wallsend CBD flooding

The pressure is mounting on the state government to address ageing stormwater infrastructure in the Wallsend CBD.

Last week, local MP Sonia Hornery tabled a Notice of Motion, calling on the Minister for Water Kevin Anderson, to use his power and direct Hunter Water to expand the channels.

Hunter Water say without a requirement from the Minister to address flooding, they would not commit to the works.

The CBD has had major flooding events in 2007 when the town was besieged by storms and flooding. Meanwhile in 2015 and earlier this year the town was again on the edge as the water topped the stormwater drains of Ironbark Creek, which runs through the CBD.

Ms Hornery says she has written to the Minister, sought a meeting with the Minister and has been in contact with Hunter Water to no avail.

The Wallsend MP says she is fed up with the buck passing and just wants the works done.

“It’s not just me that is getting weary, it’s the Wallsend businesses.

“We tried to think yesterday of inviting a local business in the CBD that was impacted in 2007 and there is none because they all moved out.

“I want all out businesses to feel secure here knowing that if it floods – and it will flood – but mitigation is the important thing.

“Hunter Water and the state government need to start working with us,” Ms Hornery said.

Cit of Newcastle has committed to funding the completion of works to replace Tyrrell Street, Boscawen and Nelson Bridges, but without the widening of the canals which are owned and operated by Hunter Water, the risk of flooding remains.

Shadow Minister for Water Rose Jackson was in Wallsend on Tuesday adding her voice to the calls for upgrades.

“If the Water Minister wanted to act to protect residents, businesses and property in this community, he could direct Hunter Water to expand and upgrade the infrastructure to make sure it is fit-for-purpose.

“That is a power that he has within his remit to use right now and he is refusing to do that,” Ms Jackson said.

When asked whether she would utilise that power as a potential future Water Minister following the March election, Ms Jackson said Labor would look at doing that.

“We want to see what the options are and we want to make sure that we are properly engaging with the council and Hunter Water to make sure everyone is playing their part.

“Labor would absolutely look at doing that in government,” Ms Jackson said.

Image: 2HD/Jarrod Melmeth.