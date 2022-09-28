Police officer charged over alleged assault in Newcastle

A police officer has been charged over an alleged assault in Newcastle.

Earlier this year, officers from the Northern Region commenced an investigation into reports of an alleged assault on Hunter Street on 24 June that involved an off-duty police officer.

Following investigations, a constable attached to a command in the North-West Metropolitan Region was issued with a court attendance notice and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

They are due to appear at Newcastle Local Court in November.

The officer’s employment status is currently under review.