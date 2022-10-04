Knights NRLW players named in World Cup squads

UPDATE 2PM:

Millie Boyle and Tamika Upton have withdrawn from the Australian Jillaroos squad for the Rugby League World Cup.

The Newcastle Knights says Upton’s withdrawal is due to the ongoing calf strain she carries into the semi-final and Grand Final, while Boyle has made the tough call to priorities her work with people living with disabilities over representing her country.

NRLW Head Coach Ronald Griffiths says the club is fully supportive of the players’ decisions.

“Millie is all about team first actions and putting her business and her participants needs ahead of her playing ambitions is the very epitome of team first,” Griffiths said.

“Such is the nature of the women’s game – these are not full-time athletes and as a result decisions are not as straightforward as they may seem. There are many factors to consider.

“Tamika missed two games at the end of the longest year of her career to date and having managed the injury through the semi and Grand Final she needs to prioritise her recovery.

“No doubt, sitting out a World Cup is one of the hardest decisions a player will make in their career.

“Both Millie and Tamika know that as a club we support them every step of the way.”

EARLIER:

Half a dozen Newcastle Knights NRLW players have been named for their respective countries ahead of the Women’s Rugby League World Cup that kicks off next month.

For the Australian Jillaroos side Tamika Upton, Millie Boyle, Yasmin Clydsdale and Caitlan Johnston have been named to play and Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly and Shanice Parker have been named to play on the New Zealand squad.

The Jillaroos will head into camp in two weeks’ time before flying to the UK for the first game on November 2 with the Jillaroos playing the Cook Islands, France and New Zealand in their round games at LNER Community Stadium in York.

For the Australian side it’ll be the first time they’ve played in a test match since October 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman, Mr Peter V’landys AM congratulated the players on worthy selection into the squad.

“The growth of the women’s game in Australia and across the sport has been clear in recent years, and will be highlighted at the Rugby League World Cup.

“The standard of the NRLW competition has been exceptional and I’m looking forward to seeing so much of the talent we have seen in Australia replicated on the international stage,” said Peter V’landys.

The Knights NRLW side made history on Sunday winning the Grand Final against the Parramatta Eels in Sydney 32-12.

Newcastle Council will host the winning team at Newcastle City Hall tonight for a Civic Reception at 5:30pm and everyone is invited to head along.