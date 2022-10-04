Man killed in crash at Morpeth

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash at Morpeth in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to Tank Street near Canterbury Road just after 4:45am after reports a van had crashed into a power pole.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene – he’s yet to be formally identified.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers established a crime scene and are investigating.

Local road diversions are in place around the crash site.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.