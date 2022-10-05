Police on the hunt for Stockton pub thief

Police are on the hunt for a robber who was caught rifling through the till of a pub at Stockton earlier this week.

Newcastle City Police District officers were called to the Gladstone Hotel on Mitchell Street at about 12:30pm on Monday and were told a male employee walked into the main bar area of the hotel and saw an unknown man going through a till.

When the employee confronted the man, he was allegedly threatened, before the man fled the scene on foot with cash.

The man was last seen running down Little Maitland Street.

He is described as being aged in his 30s and was wearing a grey hooded jumper, blue shorts and black glasses.

A crime scene was established and an investigation commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000