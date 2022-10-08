More recovery funding announced for the Hunter

$200 million is now available for councils in the Hunter for natural disaster recovery.

The federal and state government have partnered to deliver the Infrastructure Betterment Fund, which provides support to local government areas affected by the Black Summer Bushfires and the flood events that have occurred since.

The cash is for recovery efforts with a focus on rebuilding damaged and destroyed infrastructure, such as bridges and storm water drainage.

To apply, or for further information head to the NSW Government website.