Former Environmental Consultant slapped with fine for Newcastle construction site breaches

A former local environmental consultant has been fined after she lied to the NSW Environment Protection Authority.

The EPA says Kerry Baker failed to classify and sample waste from a construction site in Newcastle.

Ms Baker provided false or misleading information which the EPA says is a serious offence that must be recognised because the waste classification records that were done falsely are in place to ensure the correct disposal of waste and reduce the likelihood of any harm to anyone.

Ms Baker was slapped with a $4,000 for the offence.