Newcastle Council engaging experts in quest for solution on southern beach erosion

City of Newcastle will engage experts to shore up the future of the city’s southern beaches, as wild weather continues to batter the coastline.

$1.1 million has been set aside to reinstate safe access to Bar Beach, after the shoreline was washed away in a recent storm, exposing the bed rock.

Under the latest push to protect the coastline, the city is working with coastal experts to get a better understanding of the impacts over the short and long term.

Recent studies include an assessment of coastal inundation and erosion hazards and a 2018 study, which found unprotected areas are at higher risk of erosion than previously thought.

Executive Director Planning and Environment Michelle Bisson says the stretch between Cooks Hill Surf Life Saving Club at Bar Beach to the Cliff Line at Dixon Park.

“Along this stretch there is no natural cliff line or man-made structure in place.

The results of the coastal hazards assessment indicate a future reduction in shore width, and risk of damage to built assets including the Cooks Hill Surf Lifesaving Club building and adjacent roads and parking areas.”

“Our team is working with these coastal experts to develop a Coastal Management Program (CMP) for this area, which will consider the increasing exposure to coastal hazards and explore long-term management options for this highly valued stretch of coastline,” Ms Bisson said.

The findings will form part of the Coastal Management Plan, which will be placed on public exhibition.