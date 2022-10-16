Baby flown to hospital after being burnt by hot drink in Muswellbrook

A baby has been flown to a Sydney hospital after being burnt by hot beverage at a home in Muswellbrook.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to meet paramedics at about 7pm after the 18-month-old was accidentally scalded with a hot beverage sustaining burns to the chest.

The patient was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital to get in the chopper – the baby was then treated by the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team before being airlifted to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead.

The 18-month-old was last reported to be in a stable condition.