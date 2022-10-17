Hunter beaches in tip-top shape even after heavy rainfall and flooding

A new report shoes local beaches are still in good nick, even after all the wet weather events which have sent debris flowing into the ocean.

The State of the Beaches report has revealed every beach in Newcastle, except for South Stockton, now sits in the top tier of ‘very good.’

Lake Macquarie achieved the same result, where just Little Beach at Swansea Heads remains at ‘good.’

In Port Stephens, Zenith Beach, Box Beach and One Mile Beach have all retained their top tier status, while Fingal Beach fell from ‘very good’ to ‘good.’

The local results have bucked a statewide trend of decline in water quality as a result of pollution caused by rainfall.

The annual report provides an overview of water quality at 214 swimming locations across the state, which are monitored under the Beachwatch program.