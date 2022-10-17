Investigation Launched After Fire Guts Hunterview House

Police are looking into the cause of a fire which gutted a house at Hunterview earlier today.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews responded to the blaze on Hobden Street at about 7am and battled for the better part of two hours to bring it under control.

By the time they had extinguished it the house had suffered significant damage, but no one was injured.

Officers with Hunter Valley Police District set up a crime scene and launched an investigation into the circumstances surround the fire.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Singleton police station or Crime Stoppers.