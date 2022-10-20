Avenue of trees planted in Newcastle to remember Queen Elizabeth II

A permanent Newcastle memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth the second has been completed.

A 700-metre long avenue of native trees have been planted along the creek side of Maryland Drive – the 70 trees were initially planned as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark the late Queen’s 70 years of service but they will now be a lasting tribute to her and the visits she paid Newcastle during her reign.

The project was jointly funded by City of Newcastle and the Australian Government’s Planting Trees for The Queen’s Jubilee Program, which was designed to support community-based tree planting events across Australia.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes and Federal Member Sharon Claydon visited the site this week to unveil a commemorative plaque and plant the final three trees.

A large garden bed planted with native shrubs and grasses is located at the beginning of the Queen’s Jubilee Avenue and features a large sandstone block, providing a striking centrepiece to display the commemorative plaque.

Twelve native tree species were chosen in the planting program to provide the maximum benefit to the biodiversity of this area and ensure the successful establishment of vegetation within an important wildlife corridor.

The project also involves restoration of the northern vegetation surrounding Maryland Creek enabling wildlife to move between landscapes, creating more resilient local wildlife populations and ensuring weeds are kept to a minimum.

Future community-tree planting events will be held to improve the connection of the Queen’s Jubilee Avenue of Native Trees, Maryland Creek, and the nearby RAMSAR-listed Hunter Wetlands, which are internationally significant for migratory shorebirds and other wildlife.