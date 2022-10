Newcastle police are looking for a man who has been missing from Hamilton for nearly two weeks.

49-year-old Jon Angelos went missing from his home on 9th November – he hasn’t been seen since then and police are concerned for his welfare.

He’s described as Caucasian, has olive skin and about 175-centimetres tall.

Police believe Mr Angelos is still in the Newcastle area — if you know anything call Waratah police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000