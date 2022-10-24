Fire and Rescue crews responding to intense blaze at Kurri Kurri

Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a blaze at Kurri Kurri this afternoon.

Multiple triple zero calls were received about the fire at the former Kurri Kurri Workers Club on Lang Street.

About 12 trucks and 50 firefighters are in attendance fighting the blaze. There are large volumes of black smoke issuing from the incident with crews unable to enter due to the severity of the fire.

Adjoining properties have been evacuated, and residents are being advised to steer clear of the area, while Fire and Rescue crews get the situation under control.

No injuries have been reported.

It’s the second time the workers club has been on fire, with Fire and Rescue crews battling a blaze at the facility in March 2021.