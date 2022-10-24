Teen missing from Port Stephens may be headed towards Sydney

Port Stephens-Hunter Police have released an image of a missing teenager, as part of their investigations into her whereabouts.

13-year-old Kytaya Bolt-Wells was last seen on Kingston Parade at Heatherbrae, about 3:30pm on Saturday.

Police and family hold serious concerns for Kytaya due to her young age.

She’s described as being about 165 centimetres tall, of thin build with brown eyes and long brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black “Champion” jumper, black tracksuit pants with skull shape patterns, and white Nike “TN” shoes.

It’s believed Kytaya may be using public transport and could be making her way towards the Sydney CBD.

Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.