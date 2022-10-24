Works underway on Astra Street landfill site

Large scale environmental works have gotten underway at a former landfill site in SHORTLAND.

The Astra Street site which collected Hunter waste for more than 20 years, is one of four projects to be included in Newcastle Council’s capital works program worth $132 million.

It will undergo capping and re-profiling, landscaping and re vegetation and get improved drainage to help manage surface water and runoff.

City of Newcastle Executive Director City Infrastructure Joanne Rigby said CN is committed to ensuring sites like Astra Street, are managed with the environment front-of-mind.



“We’ve been working alongside the Environment Protection Authority on a landfill closure plan for the Astra Street site to ensure it adheres to environmental standards..



“This project is an important priority for protecting the long-term health of the nearby Ramsar-listed Hunter Wetlands and surrounding waterways and shows our commitment to ensuring the long-term sustainability of our current and former waste management operations,” Ms Rigby said.

The existing 20-year-old capping and drainage will be improved through the delivery of new clay capping in accordance with environmental requirements.