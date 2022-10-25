$9 million plan unveiled for Williams River

A plan to improve water quality in the Williams River is now on public exhibition for locals to have their say.

Hunter Water and the State Government are investing $9 million into fixing erosion issues along the catchment, to the Seaham Weir, while allowing recreational boating to continue.

The water quality in the lower reaches of the Williams River continues to concern authorities, as the catchment provides drinking water to Grahamstown Dam. That water is treated and there are barriers in place to ensure the safety of it.

The draft Erosion Management Plan includes solutions such as rock and log walls, alongside the riverbank, re-vegetation and livestock fencing.

Hunter Water Managing Director Darren Cleary says it’s important to address the erosion in the Seaham Weir Pool.

“This proposal will improve water quality and deliver positive environmental outcomes, while also sustaining social and economic aspects of the Williams River, such as boating activities, that are valued by the community.

“The revised plan reflects the community feedback and acknowledges the value of the Williams River as a crucial part of the region’s water supply and for recreational boating,” Mr Cleary said.

It’s currently out for comment and Hunter Water says there’ll be two community drop in sessions at Clarence Town on November 2 and Seaham on November 12.

The plan can be found online here.