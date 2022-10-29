Hunter gaol program reining inmates into horse industry

Thanks to a program at a Hunter correctional centre, inmates have been able to gain employment in the horse industry once they’ve done their time.

The St Helliers Correctional Centre at Muswellbrook has been working with local horse stud Newgate since 2012, taking retired race horses to the gaol for inmates to look after and rehabilitate.

The inmates learn how to care for the horses and in return the horses provide the inmates with the skills they need, to gain employment once they finish their time behind bars.

Since the program started inmates have gained work outside of goal at racetracks and even jobs as equestrian coaches.

At the same time, the horses provide comfort and give the inmates a purpose.

Several former Racehorse Rehabilitation Program inmate participants have secured employment in the horse industry, with one man working as an accredited equestrian coach, while another works breaking-in and pre-training horses for the racetrack.