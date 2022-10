A man has been airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital overnight, following a truck crash near Bulahdelah.

Emergency services were called in just after midnight, with reports of the incident on the Pacific Highway, to the south of the township.

When they arrived, the driver, a man in his 40s, had to be extricated from the truck and was treated at the scene.

Once the patient was stablised her was airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.