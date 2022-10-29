Police charge group over unprovoked assault in Newcastle

Police have charged five people over an unprovoked assault on a person in Newcastle this week.

The incident occurred around 11:30 on Thursday night, where the victim also had his property stolen by the group.

Attending officers were told the offenders jumped on the light rail, before they were met by Newcastle City Police and Transport Command Officers, at a stop with open handcuffs.

All five were arrested and the stolen items were located.

One of the offenders was charged with breaching bail and was also on parole for another offence at the time.