Man winched out of remote fire trail after falling from his bike at Mandalong

A man had to be winched out a remote area near Lake Macquarie yesterday morning after falling heavily from his trail bike.

Just after 10:30am, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to a remote fire trail at Mandalong to assist NSW Ambulance Paramedics with the man who had reportedly suffered serious injuries.

Due to the location of the rider, the helicopter’s Critical Care Medical Team had to be winched into the scene where they assisted with treating the man.

Once he was stabilised he was winched from the scene on a stretcher and flown direct to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

He was last reported to be in a stable condition but suffering serious leg and chest injuries.