Newcastle Knights rookie Dom Young stars for England with four tries

Newcastle Knight Dom Young has equaled the record for most tries in a Test by an Englishman after England posted their biggest World Cup win against Greece yesterday.

The 21-year-old Knights rookie scored four tries before half time – his first try came in the 14th minute after halfback Jack Welsby combined with John Bateman who threw a basketball type pass for Young.

Young’s next try was in the 25th minute, he made it a hat trick in the 34th and his fourth try came in the 36th minute.

England finished the game 94-4 progressing into the final week of the Rugby League World Cup.

England next play on the weekend.

Meantime, the Hunter Valley’s Lachlan Walmsley had the opposite experience in what turned out to be his final appearance this World Cup.

The Merriwa player was sent to the sin bin in the 66th minute in Scotland’s game against Fiji for his part in an on-field flare up which came after Scotland lock Luke Bain spend 10 minutes off the field for a high shot.

Scotland lost to Fiji 30-14 knocking the side out of the World Cup.

