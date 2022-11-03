Local MP co-signs letter demanding probe into gambling in NSW

Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper has co-signed a letter calling on the NSW Premier to establish an inquiry into gambling harm and the industries influence.

It comes as the state government abandons a bill to reform clubs, in the wake if a damning NSW Crime Commission report.

In it were revelations of poker machines being widely used as vessels for proceeds of crime and ultimately called for the introduction of cashless gaming cards.

The letter co-signed by Mr Piper, as well as Sydney MP Alex Greenwhich and Wagga Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr, is demanding a Special Commission of Inquiry into the $95 billion a year industry.

“There is strong evidence that a substantial contribution of gambling revenue comes from problem gambling and serious crime, but little action have occurred to date and clubs and hotels continue to try and block reform.

“The NSW Crime Commission’s recent Project Islington report estimated that the total amount of money laundered through electronic gaming machines at clubs and pubs was in the “billions with intersections between problem gambling and crime.

“Continuing a business-as-usual approach to gaming regulation is clearly untenable. We strongly believe that a Special Commission of Inquiry would be able to provide considered and objective advice to the Government and the people of NSW on the best way to deal with harm minimisation, criminality and unfettered public policy,” The letter reads.

The issue could create headaches for the NSW Government who are already in minority and rely on the support of the trio of independents.