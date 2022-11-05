Bright Idea: Ausgrid Developing Ways To Reduce Tree Pruning Around Power Lines

Pruned trees on a local street | Tim Crakanthorp

Groundwork is being laid to reduce the impact power lines have on trees in the Hunter.

Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp says a new program is in the works at Ausgrid that could do away with such harsh pruning.

“It’s no secret that I, any many others, aren’t a fan of the way trees get cut back around the city to accommodate power lines,” Mr Crakanthorp said.

He said the common practice of cutting back tree branches around overhead power lines is not only an eyesore for many, but can also have an effect on urban cooling.

“There can be up to eight degrees difference between shaded and unshaded areas.”

The program Ausgrid is working on would see cables on their network bundled together, significantly reducing the level of pruning required.

The Newcastle MP is very interested to learn more about the program when he meets with Ausgid for a briefing at the end of the month.

“It’s taken some time, but we may be making some progress!” he said.

Ausgrid has been contacted for more information.