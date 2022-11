A curious puppy has been rescued, after it fell down a sewer pipe at Swansea Heights yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the incident at a home on Northcote Ave around 1pm to find the pet Cavoodle had fallen around 1.5 metres into the narrow pipe and was firmly stuck.

Crews deployed an animal catch pole securing the pups midriff before lifting it to safety.

The pup was unharmed.