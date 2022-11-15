Development application for shop-top apartments at Mayfield before Newcastle Council

A service state in Mayfield is set to meet the fate of a bulldozer, if a development application is approved.

The owner of the site of the BP Service Centre on Maitland Road, wants to demolish the existing centre and build a six-storey mixed-use development, which would include parking, commercial space and shop top housing.

The height of the building has been identified as a potential issue as it exceeds the 20 metre limit by 1.3 metres, and the floor space ratio also exceeds the development standards.

The site being on former petrol station also poses remediation concerns, but the developer says a preliminary site investigation has deemed the land suitable for use.

The application is set to be discussed at tonight’s Newcastle Council meeting.