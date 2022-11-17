Police on the hunt for group who assaulted a man at Cardiff

Police are ramping up their efforts to track down the culprits behind a vicious random attack on-board a train at Lake Macquarie.

Just after 5:30am on Sunday 6 November, a 28-year-old man boarded a southbound train at Broadmeadow Railway Station, travelling towards Cockle Creek Railway Station.

As the train arrived at Cardiff Railway Station he was allegedly assaulted from behind by an unknown male.

He was dragged to the floor of the carriage and set upon by three other men before having his phone stolen.

The victim was able to get away and notify police when the train arrived at Cockle Creek.

As investigations continue, police have released images of four men.

The first man is describe as being of Aboriginal/ Torres Strait Islander appearance, aged 18 to 20, with black hair cut in a long ‘mullet’ style and wearing a black t-shirt and red hat.

The second man is described as being of Aboriginal/ Torres Strait Islander appearance, believed to be aged in his 30s, wearing a black hooded ‘GANT’-brand jumper with white writing on the front, black jeans, red and black shoes.

The third man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged 18 to 20, wearing a black hooded jumper, red shorts, red shoes and a red hat.

The fourth man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged 18 to 20, with long brown hair, wearing green hat, black t shirt, blue jeans, and grey shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.